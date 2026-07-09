Middle East crisis poses global security, economic, energy challenge: International experts

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Experts, officials and diplomats from the UAE and Italy agreed that the Middle East crisis has entered a new phase that extends well beyond the region, evolving into a multidimensional global challenge affecting international security, the global economy, energy security, supply chains and cyber security.

They emphasised that addressing these challenges requires stronger international cooperation, expanded research and diplomatic partnerships, and intensified strategic dialogue to build a more resilient framework that promotes security and stability.

These conclusions were reached during a high-level dialogue session organised by TRENDS Global, part of TRENDS Group, through its Virtual Office in Italy, in cooperation with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Rome and the Italian Centre for International Studies (CeSI).

Held under the title "The Crisis in the Middle East: Perspectives from the United Arab Emirates and Italy," the event brought together diplomats, researchers and experts in strategic studies, economics and cyber security to discuss the geopolitical and economic implications of the crisis, lessons learned, mechanisms for strengthening Gulf security, the importance of coordinated diplomacy, resilient institutions, and economic cooperation in addressing future challenges.

The session opened with welcoming remarks by Abdulla Ali AlSubousi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Italy, who stressed that the conference reflects the strength of the close UAE–Italy relations across multiple fields, particularly in scientific research, which demonstrates the shared commitment of both countries to promoting dialogue and exchanging perspectives on regional and international challenges.

He commended the efforts of TRENDS Group and the Italian Centre for International Studies in organising the conference, noting that the current landscape, with its rapid transformations and crises, requires intensified research cooperation and strategic dialogue to anticipate the future and formulate visions that support regional and international security and stability.

The Ambassador emphasised that Italy is a key partner in advancing dialogue on Middle East affairs, given its historic role as a bridge between Europe and the Mediterranean region, underscoring that cooperation between the two countries contributes to strengthening stability and building a more secure and prosperous future.

He also underlined reviewed the UAE's efforts in managing recent regional challenges, highlighting the efficiency of the country's institutions and their ability to respond effectively to crises. He noted that the UAE Armed Forces successfully intercepted and destroyed more than 97 percent of the missiles and drones launched during the hostile Iranian attacks, reflecting the readiness of the national defence system and the effectiveness of institutional planning and coordination.

Furthermore, he underscored that the UAE has continued to consolidate its position as a model of stability and confidence, supported by a diversified economy in which the non-oil sector accounts for approximately 75 percent of GDP, our sovereign wealth funds are valued at approximately US$2.49 trillion, while the 37 concluded CEPAs provide broad prospects for enhancing trade and investment. The UAE also owns foreign reserves surpassing AED1 trillion, a strong sovereign credit rating, and sustained investments in future-oriented sectors, including artificial intelligence, renewable energy and advanced industries.

He concluded by affirming that the UAE's achievements reflect the vision of its wise leadership and its unwavering commitment to stability, openness and innovation, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in advancing regional and global security and development.

In his opening address, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Group, stated that the Middle East crisis is no longer confined to its political and military dimensions but has expanded to affect the global economy, energy security, supply chains, food security and cyber security, making enhanced international cooperation an urgent necessity.

He noted that the UAE has adopted an approach centred on diplomacy, de-escalation and dialogue while investing in building resilient national systems capable of responding effectively to crises. Preparedness, innovation and international partnerships, he said, are fundamental pillars for strengthening resilience amid accelerating global transformations.

Dr. Al-Ali further emphasised that UAE–Italy cooperation represents a model strategic partnership built on mutual trust and a shared vision. Beyond political and economic cooperation, it extends to scientific research, strategic studies, artificial intelligence and cyber security, contributing to knowledge production, the exchange of expertise, and the development of comprehensive approaches to regional and international challenges.

He added that the partnership between TRENDS Group and CeSI embodies this vision by supporting joint research, promoting academic dialogue, and facilitating exchanges between research institutions in both countries, thereby strengthening security and stability while providing evidence-based insights for policymakers.

He concluded by expressing hope that the conference discussions would further enhance research and intellectual cooperation between both sides and generate recommendations that contribute to regional and international peace and stability.

Fabrizio Lobasso, Deputy Director-General for Growth and Export Promotion at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressed the direct economic repercussions of the crisis, stressing that tensions in the Middle East have had immediate impacts on both European and global economies.

He noted that economic relations between Italy and the UAE constitute one of the principal pillars of shared economic stability, emphasising that economic diplomacy has become a key instrument for crisis management.

Sarah Al Neyadi, Senior Researcher and Director of Strategic Studies at TRENDS Group, presented an in-depth analysis of the conflict's impact on the regional security architecture, explaining that the crisis has fundamentally reshaped the region's threat landscape.

She argued that the current phase requires rethinking traditional security concepts in favour of broader approaches that encompass economic, food and cyber security dimensions.

Marco Di Liddo, Director-General of the Italian Centre for International Studies (CeSI), warned that the current ceasefire remains fragile, emphasising that European security is now directly linked to the security of the Middle East, the Gulf and the Mediterranean. He added that protecting maritime routes has become a strategic priority for Italy.

For his part, Khaled Al Jarman, Counsellor at the UAE Embassy in Rome, reviewed the development of bilateral relations between the UAE and Italy, noting that they demonstrated remarkable resilience during the recent crisis across political, economic and humanitarian dimensions.

He highlighted the extensive cooperation between the two countries which included significant efforts in diplomatic coordination, adding that the next phase will witness expanded cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, clean energy, sustainability, advanced industries and the space sector.

Dr. Luigi Martino, Director of the Cybersecurity Academy at Khalifa University, addressed the cyber dimension of modern conflict, emphasising that contemporary warfare has extended beyond conventional military operations into cyberspace.

He explained that cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns have become among the most prominent tools of modern conflict, noting that UAE–Italy cooperation represents an important step towards enhancing resilience against these threats while maximising the opportunities of digital transformation and mitigating its risks.

In his closing remarks, Andrea Margelletti, President of the Italian Centre for International Studies (CeSI), stressed that the growing complexity of today's crises necessitates stronger cooperation between think tanks and decision-makers, as well as broader international dialogue.

He affirmed that the UAE–Italy partnership represents a practical model of knowledge-based cooperation and academic research that contributes to regional and international security and stability.

The session concluded with a shared call for sustained strategic dialogue, stronger research and diplomatic partnerships, and intensified international cooperation to address the rapidly evolving challenges facing the Middle East, thereby contributing to a more resilient global framework that promotes security, stability and sustainable development.