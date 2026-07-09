Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Mohammed discussed overall regional developments and strongly condemned the targeting of the Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat while it was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the continued Iranian attacks targeting commercial vessels in the strait. They said these attacks pose a grave threat to the safety and security of international navigation and undermine the security and stability of one of the world’s most vital waterways.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Qatar and its support for all measures taken to preserve its security and stability and protect its citizens and residents. He stressed that Qatar’s security is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf Arab states.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman also reviewed efforts to enhance regional security and stability.