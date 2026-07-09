European Parliament approves EU-Mexico trade agreement

BRUSSELS, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Parliament approved the modernised trade agreement between the European Union and Mexico by 479 votes to 119, with 65 abstentions, paving the way for its formal adoption by the Council of the European Union.

MEPs said the agreement would create greater opportunities for the agri-food sector by reducing tariffs on a wider range of products, noting that the complementary nature of the agricultural sectors on both sides had made the agreement less controversial than the EU-Mercosur agreement.

Parliament also expressed regret over the absence of a dedicated energy chapter in the agreement, calling for stronger environmental commitments and for the Paris Agreement to become an essential element of the treaty during its next revision.

EU member states' ambassadors are expected to endorse the agreement on Friday, before ministers grant final approval at the General Affairs Council meeting on 14th July.