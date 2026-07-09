Dubai Police launches summer programme for school students in Hatta

DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has launched the summer courses for school students in the Hatta area under the slogan “Our Summer is Security and Happiness… Innovation and Leadership”, with the participation of 230 male and female students and their parents.

The programme is held in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, Al Ameen Service, and Ferjan Dubai, as well as several general departments and police stations.

Colonel Ali Obaid Al Bedwawi, Acting Director of Hatta Police Station, stated that students are the nation's wealth and its future hope. “These courses deepen their sense of belonging to national identity, respect for rules and regulations, and instil values of loyalty to the wise leadership, preparing a generation of young people with a high level of awareness and culture that fosters concepts of serving and defending the nation,” he added.

Al Bedwawi stated, "Building an individual's character requires years of effort and the combined work of all parties in the educational system, in partnership with government and semi‑government institutions, to create a generation capable of carrying the banner of the future in various fields and continuing the journey. That is why Dubai Police launches its programmes and courses according to a well‑studied methodology that keeps pace with needs and global developments, so that together we can prepare the next generation."

He noted that the summer courses in the Hatta area are held at Rashid School for Boys and Hatta School for Girls. “They include military and sports training, awareness lectures on criminal and traffic matters, and field visits to partners from government departments in the Hatta branch, including Civil Defence, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and other government departments and institutions,” Al Bedwawi added.