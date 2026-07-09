Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief witnesses graduation of 4th batch of Hemaya Schools

DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander‑in‑Chief of Dubai Police, attended the graduation ceremony of the fourth batch of Hemaya Schools students for the academic year 2025‑2026. The batch comprised 217 male and female students, including 116 boys and 101 girls.

The ceremony was held at Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Hall at Dubai Police Academy, in the presence of Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander‑in‑Chief for Criminal Affairs; Assistant Commandants; directors of general departments and police stations; a number of officers; parents; and teaching members and administrative staff, with an attendance of over 420 people.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri congratulated the graduates and their parents on this occasion, wishing them a future filled with success and excellence. He affirmed that Hemaya Schools embody one of the pioneering initiatives launched by Dubai Police to enhance employee happiness by providing an integrated educational system for their children, in line with the wise leadership's vision of investing in people and preparing generations equipped with knowledge, skills, and the ability to serve the nation and continue the development journey.

Al Marri emphasised that Dubai Police views education as a fundamental pillar in building individuals, and that Hemaya Schools represent an advanced model of integration between work and family life by providing quality education that reduces burdens on employees, improves quality of life and job satisfaction, and strengthens institutional belonging, positively reflecting on performance and productivity.

He also noted that the continued successes achieved by Hemaya Schools since their establishment reflect the strong support provided by Dubai Police to this educational project, and the commitment to continuously develop it in line with best educational practices, preparing a generation capable of meeting future demands.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, Assistant Commandant for Academy and Training Affairs, affirmed that Hemaya Schools, since their launch in 2018, have established themselves as one of the pioneering initiatives launched by Dubai Police to support its employees by providing a modern and integrated educational environment for their children, one that combines academic excellence, character development, and the instillation of national values. He noted that this success is the result of the continuous support the schools receive from Dubai Police and their integration with various partners in the education sector.

He explained that Hemaya Schools continue to develop their educational programmes and extracurricular activities, contributing to preparing students with knowledge, skills, and the ability to innovate, while also enhancing their participation in community initiatives and national events, in line with Dubai Police's approach to preparing active and influential generations in society.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director of the Hemaya Schools Office, affirmed that the schools continue to achieve qualitative accomplishments at both academic and educational levels, thanks to the continuous support and follow‑up from Dubai Police. He noted that Hemaya Schools have attracted a select group of qualified educational and administrative staff and provided a stimulating educational environment that has contributed to building students' characters and developing their academic and leadership abilities.

He added that Hemaya Schools students are distinguished by their active participation in community and national initiatives and events organised by Dubai Police, as well as summer programmes and volunteer activities, all of which reinforce values of responsibility, belonging, and community service.

Captain Mohammed bin Shafiya, Head of the Boys' Section at Hemaya Schools, said, "This day is the fruit of years of work, dedication, and cooperation between the family and the school, and it embodies the successes achieved by our students thanks to the great support provided by Dubai Police to Hemaya Schools. The graduation of this group of students is not just the end of an educational journey, but the beginning of a new path towards excellence, giving, and serving the nation."

He added, "At the Boys' Section, we are committed to providing an integrated educational and developmental environment that enhances academic achievement, develops students' personalities, and instils values of discipline, national identity, and community responsibility, while also nurturing their leadership and creative skills. We are proud of the distinguished levels and achievements of our students, which reflect the joint efforts of the teaching and administrative staff and the effective partnership with parents, who have been true partners in making this success."

The event featured a speech by the graduates, in which they expressed their pride in their achievement and extended their thanks and gratitude to Dubai Police, the school administrations, the teaching and administrative staff, and their parents for the support and care they received throughout their academic journey.

The ceremony concluded with a group photo of the graduates with the patron and attendees, capturing the joy of the students and their parents on this occasion – a new milestone in Hemaya Schools' journey towards preparing generations that are academically and nationally distinguished, capable of continuing to give and contribute to building the nation's future.