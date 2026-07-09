SEWA launches Future Engineer summer camp 2026

SHARJAH, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has launched the activities of its annual 2026 summer camp under the theme “Future Engineer”. The camp is being held from 6th to 16th July 2026 at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, with the participation of 100 male and female participants aged between 12 and 14.

The programme includes 14 educational and interactive workshops focused on practical application, developing innovation skills and scientific thinking, as well as three educational and recreational field visits.

Rashed Al Marzouqi, Director of the Media and Communication Department at SEWA, said the authority organises the Future Camp annually to raise participants’ awareness and enhance their role in serving the community.

He explained that the camp introduces participants to essential information about electricity and water sectors, reinforces sustainability concepts, and promotes safety, security and prevention awareness. This contributes to investing in the potential of the targeted age group, which represents a key foundation for the future of sustainable development.

He added that the camp aims to prepare a knowledgeable and aware generation capable of innovation and making effective contributions across various vital sectors.

Al Marzouqi noted that SEWA continues to develop the camp’s activities and increase the number of participants. The camp started in its first year with 40 participants, while this year’s edition has attracted more than 100 participants.

He highlighted that the camp is receiving support from several organisations, including Sharjah Police, Tri-Tec, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and Sharjah Museums Authority. These entities are contributing educational and interactive programmes that enrich participants’ experiences and enhance the camp’s outcomes.

The camp is also sponsored by several organisations, including Zulal Water Factory, Sharjah Cooperative Society and Al Shaab Village.

Saif Al Taqbi, Head of the Education and Awareness Section at SEWA, said this year’s camp features an integrated programme combining learning with practical experience.

He explained that participants will have the opportunity to explore the nature of engineering work through a series of educational and interactive workshops focusing on practical applications and developing innovation and scientific thinking skills.

The first week’s workshops include “Ice Breaking: An Inspiring Vision and Sustainable Services”, “An Aware Generation and Sustainable Energy”, “The Journey of Energy Through the Ages”, “Water from Source to Consumer”, “Water Quality and Community Safety”, “Tomorrow’s Engineers, Guardians of the Future”, as well as a workshop organised by Sharjah Police.

Al Taqbi said the second week’s programme includes “Security and Prevention Heroes”, a practical field visit to install water-saving tools and equipment in mosques, “We Embrace Change and Make a Difference”, and an applied workshop organised by Bee’ah titled “Creating Innovation and Building Tomorrow’s Ambitions”.

The programme also includes an art workshop presented by the Archaeology Museum titled “The Future of Electricity: From Earth to Space”, a workshop titled “The Sustainable Smart Tap is Created by the Future Engineer Today”, and a sustainable cooling device workshop.

Participants will also take part in the “Future Engineer Project Design” workshop, during which they will build electrical circuits, as well as the “Engineer with Merit” workshop to showcase camp participants’ projects.

The camp will conclude with activities including “Future Engineers with Ambitions Beyond the Peaks”, a recreational visit to the Museum of the Future, one of the UAE’s landmarks, and a visit to the Conservation Lighthouse. The programme will end with a graduation ceremony for the Future Engineer camp participants.