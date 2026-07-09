12 summer experiences await visitors at Yas Theme Parks

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Theme Parks on Yas Island continue to offer a diverse summer programme featuring 12 entertainment, sports and family experiences, including summer camps, live shows, water activities and community initiatives for visitors of all ages throughout the season.

The Yas Island Summer Camp runs until 21st August for children aged 7 to 13, offering a daily programme hosted at one of the island's theme parks. The camp features educational and interactive activities, exclusive experiences under the supervision of specialists, and visits to Yas Island's leading attractions.

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will host the annual Formula Run on 18th July, featuring 2.5-kilometre, 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre race categories, while its new live show, "Gio's Dream Workshop", continues until 30th August.

At Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the new Ladies Night takes place every Thursday throughout July and August, while Yas Ladies continues every Friday until 6th November, offering women a private waterpark experience with an all-female team.

Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is hosting its DC Super Hero Season until 30th August, featuring live entertainment, interactive experiences and character meet-and-greets. The park is also offering a preview of its new "Kryptonite Collider" attraction at Mall of the Emirates ahead of its official opening on 26th July.

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is presenting the third edition of the Electric Ocean Festival until 30th August, featuring neon-themed performances and marine-inspired entertainment, in addition to an overnight children's camp on 18th July combining educational and recreational activities focused on marine life.

CLYMB Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, continues to host its Ladies Night on the second Thursday of every month, offering indoor climbing and skydiving experiences in a private setting. In partnership with Active Abu Dhabi, it will also launch the free Junior Climbers Programme for young people aged 12 to 16 from 27th July to 21st August, aimed at developing climbing skills, self-confidence and teamwork.