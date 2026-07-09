ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the GWU, in collaboration with AD Ports Group, has launched the international track of the "Atlaq" training programme during its participation in the "Equality Dialogue: AI, Trade and Inclusive Digital Entrepreneurship" session, held on the sidelines of the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The international track aims to strengthen women's participation in digital trade and logistics by developing specialised and leadership capabilities that keep pace with rapid transformations in the digital economy and global supply chains.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, said the launch reflects the Union's efforts to share the UAE's pioneering experience in women's empowerment globally, building on the support of the UAE leadership and the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to prepare women for active participation in future-focused sectors.

She thanked AD Ports Group for its role in developing the programme and leveraging its expertise in digital trade and logistics to support women's empowerment and enhance their specialised capabilities locally and internationally.

Al Suwaidi said empowering women in digital trade and logistics is a key pillar for strengthening their role in the global economy, adding that the international track serves as a professional and knowledge platform enabling women to acquire advanced technical and leadership skills required to understand international trade systems and manage global supply chains efficiently.

She added that the partnership demonstrates the integration of national efforts to support women's empowerment and highlights the ability of UAE institutions to deliver scalable training and development models with international reach.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of AD Ports Group, said the strategic partnership with the General Women's Union reflects the Group's commitment to supporting the UAE's vision of empowering women and strengthening their role in leading future economic sectors.

He said the launch of the international track builds on the Group's global expertise in trade, logistics and digital transformation, equipping women with advanced skills that enhance their readiness to contribute effectively to the global digital economy.

Al Shamisi added that the programme will continue to transfer UAE best practices and expertise to the international level, fostering global cooperation and preparing a new generation of women leaders capable of responding to rapid developments in international trade and supply chains, while reinforcing the UAE's position as a global partner in shaping the economy of the future.

Ghalia Ali Al Mannaee, Head of Strategic and Development Affairs at the General Women's Union, said the international track translates the "Mother of the Nation 50:50" vision into advanced professional pathways that prepare specialised female talent to excel in digital trade and logistics.

She said the programme has been redesigned by AD Ports Group experts to meet international professional requirements, combining artificial intelligence, data analytics, digital solutions and practical applications in global trade and shipping.

The programme adopts an integrated training approach combining self-paced learning, intensive practical training, advanced workshops and career mentoring. It covers four core areas: digital trade fundamentals and shipping data analytics; smart logistics solutions and global supply chain management; cybersecurity in international trade; and agile working methodologies.