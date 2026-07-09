Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets winners of 2nd Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met winners of the 2nd Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the award winners and engaged in friendly discussions about their projects and ambitious ideas, which reflect Emirati youth’s awareness of their pivotal role in supporting the development journey and contributing to building a competitive, sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation.

The winners expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Highness for the meeting, which reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to empowering youth and enhancing their role in actively contributing to national development. They affirmed that the support and care they receive serves as an incentive to continue pursuing excellence and innovation by developing solutions that help anticipate and shape the future.

The Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition attracted 509 entrepreneurs, startups, youth and talents who presented practical solutions to real-world challenges across key sectors, including tourism, fintech, energy, healthcare and agriculture.

A total of 28 startups from Abu Dhabi, 21 from Al Ain Region and eight from Al Dhafra Region were selected to take part in an intensive bootcamp, where they benefitted from mentorship and guidance programmes in preparation for the final stage of the competition.

The final stage of the competition resulted in the recognition of five innovative projects across the tourism, fintech, energy, healthcare and agriculture sectors, as well as four projects in the innovation category, incorporating AI solutions, sustainability and robotics.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, “The Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition reflects our belief that promising ideas are the starting point toward national companies capable of creating sustainable economic value. What we are witnessing today—the quality of the projects and the spirit of innovation among Emirati youth—confirms that building the economy of the future begins with empowering entrepreneurs and equipping them with the knowledge, funding, and partnerships that turn ideas into projects with real impact. The Khalifa Fund will continue its role in providing a supportive environment that enables national talent to grow, contributing to strengthening the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy and cementing its position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, “The second edition of the Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition reaffirms the fund’s efforts to support and empower national enterprises and entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions that enhance the competitiveness of the national economy. This is achieved through strategic partnerships that help reinforce an environment of innovation and growth, strengthen the impact of institutional excellence and entrepreneurship initiatives, and reflect the growing role of entrepreneurship in supporting the national economy and Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development.”