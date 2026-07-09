ADFD Director-General visits Abu Dhabi’s MBZ City Etihad Rail passenger train station

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development’s commitment to strengthening national institutional engagement and communication, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, led a delegation of the Fund's management and employees on an official visit to MBZ City Passenger Train Station in Abu Dhabi.

The visit included a tour of the station’s facilities, during which attendees were briefed on the advanced infrastructure designed in accordance with the highest standards of operational efficiency and world-class quality specifications.

The Fund was among the first government entities to gain first-hand insight into this pioneering national project, reinforcing its commitment to fostering collaboration among national entities and enhancing awareness of strategic national projects that support the UAE’s journey towards comprehensive economic development and a sustainable future over the long term.