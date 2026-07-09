Umm Al Emarat Park preserves 700 palm trees through 'Nakhlat Al Bait' initiative

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its support for the “Nakhlat Al Bait” initiative, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, during the Liwa Date Festival, Umm Al Emarat Park is reaffirming its commitment to preserving the UAE's environmental and cultural heritage through the care of more than 700 palm trees.

The trees represent seven different species and varieties, including 432 Date Palm (Phoenix dactylifera), which are especially resonant in the UAE's history and national identity.

Palm tree form an integral part of Umm Al Emarat Park's landscape and visual identity, extending across its walkways, entrances and green spaces as a reflection of their enduring significance within Emirati culture as a symbol of generosity, resilience and connection to the land. Inspired by the principles of traditional Islamic gardens and reimagined through a contemporary design approach, the Park incorporates water features, shaded spaces and diverse planting, creating a holistic natural experience for visitors.

The palm tree occupies a special place in the United Arab Emirates as a symbol of prosperity and sustainability, while also holding significant nutritional and economic value. It was this tree species that received particular attention from the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who recognised its importance in strengthening food security, promoting sustainable resource management and preserving the nation's agricultural heritage.

Building on this legacy, Umm Al Emarat Park’s comprehensive year-round programme ensures the long-term health and sustainability of its palm trees. The programme includes scheduled irrigation, soil moisture management, routine pruning, fertilisation and regular inspections to identify pests and diseases, including the Red Palm Weevil, alongside preventive and corrective treatments. The Park’s smart irrigation system continuously monitors soil moisture levels, helping optimise water consumption while supporting the health of its diverse plant collections.

As the largest green space in the heart of Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Emarat Park continues to protect the city's natural heritage while strengthening biodiversity across its landscape. The Park has successfully preserved more than 200 mature trees, some over 20 years’ old and among the oldest in Abu Dhabi, by carefully replanting them in their original locations. In addition, more than 150,000 seedlings and 1,200 new trees have been introduced to further enhance the Park's greenery.

The Park is also home to more than 200 regional plant species within the Botanic Garden and over 40 tropical forest species inside the Shade House. Throughout the year, Umm Al Emarat Park delivers educational programmes and interactive experiences that introduce visitors, particularly children and families, to the importance of plants and trees and their role in protecting the environment and fostering a culture of sustainability.

Through its support for the Nakhlat Al Bait initiative, Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates the cultural and environmental significance of the date palm while raising community awareness of its importance as an enduring symbol of the UAE's national identity, helping preserve this legacy for future generations.