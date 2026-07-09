DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the UAE Olympic Committee, met British expert James Downing, Projects Director at Snö Performance, a company specialised in developing sport performance systems.

The meeting was attended by Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Committee, and Dr Nasser Al Tamimi, Member of the Committee’s Board of Directors.

During the meeting, attendees reviewed Snö Performance's services and a series of proposals to support the UAE’s elite athlete development pathway and enhance the national sport system's readiness for upcoming Olympic cycles.

The proposal seeks to draw on international best practice in elite sport development while aligning it with the UAE’s cultural and institutional context. This approach aims to contribute to building an integrated national model that does not simply replicate global systems, but adapts them to serve the country’s priorities and sporting ambitions.

The proposed scope of support covers four main areas: translating national sport policy into measurable strategies and implementation plans; coordinating delivery and identifying suitable partners and personnel; connecting existing UAE sport assets into a unified system covering facilities, coaching, talent identification, athlete support and competition structures; and supporting national sports federations through the assessment of governance, funding, facilities, sports science and athlete development pathways, followed by the direct implementation of improvement plans.

The proposal also puts forward Pete McKnight for the role of Sports Director, in recognition of his extensive experience in elite sport and high-performance development. His background includes more than 20 years in performance coaching across Summer and Winter Olympic sports since the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, in addition to leadership and advisory experience with international sports organisations and teams, including Formula 1, the French Ski Team and the English Institute of Sport.

Snö Performance adopts a human-centric, evidence-led and data-informed performance philosophy, combining a local team with a global network of specialists in elite sport, sports medicine and leadership.

The proposal is based on the conviction that sustainable Olympic success requires an organised and measurable system capable of supporting athletes over the long term, assisting national federations, expanding opportunities for competition, and enabling sporting achievements.