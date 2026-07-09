UAEU announces successful launch of 'LEONAV-1' satellite

AL AIN, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) announced the successful launch of “LEONAV-1”, the first Emirati satellite dedicated to satellite navigation technologies.

Supported and funded by the UAE Space Agency, the LEONAV-1 project reflects national efforts to advance scientific research, accelerate technological development, and drive innovation within the space sector. This successful launch represents an important milestone in the development of future space based navigation technologies and the enhancement of national capabilities in space science and technology.

Following the successful launch, the satellite will enter the Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP), which includes verifying the health and performance of its systems, establishing communication with the satellite, and conducting a series of operational tests to ensure the readiness of its systems to achieve the mission’s scientific and technical objectives.

LEONAV-1 represents the first stage of a long-term vision to develop a satellite navigation system based on Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Designed as a CubeSat technology demonstrator, the satellite serves as a platform for validating and testing future navigation concepts and technologies.

The mission aims to transmit GNSS-like signals within the L5/E5 and S frequency bands without causing interference to existing navigation systems. It will also verify signal transmission and reception through ground stations, while assessing the performance of onboard Orbit Determination and Time Synchronization (ODTS) software.

Furthermore, the mission will explore the potential of Low Earth Orbit satellites to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and resilience of future navigation services. Due to their closer proximity to Earth, LEO satellites can provide stronger signal performance and help address some of the limitations associated with traditional navigation systems operating in higher orbits.

The LEONAV-1 mission reflects the National Space Science and Technology Center’s commitment to advancing space technologies and developing national expertise through the implementation of pioneering research and engineering projects. These efforts contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position among leading nations in the field of space-based navigation and satellite technologies.

LEONAV-1 represents an important milestone in the National Space Science and Technology Center’s journey to advance research, innovation, and technological development in the space sector. Through this mission, the center contributes to the exploration of next-generation satellite navigation technologies while empowering Emirati engineers and researchers to develop the capabilities required for future space systems. This achievement reflects commitment to transforming scientific knowledge into impactful technologies that support the UAE’s ambitions in space.