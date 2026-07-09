Sharjah Chamber celebrates graduation of Strategic Business Leadership Programme– 4th Cohort 2026 participants

SHARJAH, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) honoured 15 graduates of the fourth cohort of the Strategic Business Leadership Programme 2026, representing a range of government entities across the emirate.

Organised by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), an affiliate of SCCI, in collaboration with Spain's University of Navarra, the programme supports Sharjah's vision and the UAE's national agenda to invest in human capital and develop future leaders equipped with strategic thinking and practical expertise.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Raghda Hamad Omran Taryam, SCCI Board Member; Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General of the Support Services Sector at SCCI; Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC; senior Chamber officials and representatives of participating government entities.

The programme attracted senior executives from several government institutions, including the Sharjah Public Works Department, Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Finance Department, Sharjah Housing Department, Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD), Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), Sharjah Social Security Fund and Dibba Al Hisn Municipality.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said investing in human capital is essential to building a sustainable future, adding that SCCI is committed to preparing leaders capable of responding to global economic changes and driving institutional excellence through knowledge, innovation and strategic thinking.

He congratulated the graduates and said the Chamber views strategic leadership as a national responsibility focused on creating sustainable development and institutional transformation. He added that the programme combines academic excellence with international practical experience to support Sharjah's and the UAE's long-term development goals.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi said the programme's curriculum incorporates the latest management practices through advanced academic instruction, practical workshops led by international experts and capstone projects addressing real organisational challenges.

She added that the partnership with the University of Navarra enabled participants to gain first-hand exposure to international best practices in strategic leadership and institutional innovation through a study visit to Spain.

The programme included intensive executive training in the UAE covering personality analysis, decision-making, strategic leadership, business psychology, design thinking, governance, artificial intelligence applications and leadership influence. It concluded with an academic and field visit to Spain featuring specialised sessions under the theme "Race to the Top" and the interactive workshop "United by Values: The Strategy Team Experience".

Participants also visited the UAE Embassy in Madrid, the Navarra Chamber of Commerce, SODENA, BeePlanet Factory and the Museum University of Navarra to gain insights into European approaches to economic development, industrial innovation and institutional sustainability.

The ceremony concluded with a video presentation documenting the participants' learning journey, highlighting academic sessions, practical workshops, capstone projects, the Spain study mission and the programme's impact on strengthening strategic leadership and institutional capabilities.