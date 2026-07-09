Austrian Parliament adopts country's first Africa strategy

VIENNA, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Austrian Parliament has adopted the country's first national strategy towards Africa, a move aimed at aligning foreign policy priorities on security, development and economic cooperation with African countries, while building a partnership based on mutual interests and strengthened cooperation.

Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, who led the drafting of the strategy, said the new approach is driven by Africa's significant demographic and geopolitical dynamism. She noted that 11 African countries are currently ranked among the world's 20 fastest-growing economies.

In October last year, the Austrian government launched an extensive consultation process involving African governments, regional organisations, academic institutions and business stakeholders. The process culminated in the National Council's adoption of the Africa Strategy 2026–2029, marking a milestone in Austria's foreign policy. The strategy moves beyond the traditional donor-recipient model and consolidates Austria's priorities towards Africa within a unified national framework.