Saud bin Saqr receives Indian Ambassador to UAE

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, accompanied by a delegation of business leaders, at the Ruler's palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed the Ambassador and the accompanying delegation, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India across various sectors in a manner that serves their mutual interests and supports further progress and prosperity for the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting also explored opportunities to enhance cooperation between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of India, and ways to leverage the emirate's economic advantages. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

For his part, Dr. Deepak Mittal and the accompanying delegation expressed their sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. They praised the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of India, the UAE's prominent regional and international standing, and the remarkable development witnessed across various sectors in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.