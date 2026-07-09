Arab League to hold 56th session of Council of Arab Information Ministers in September

CAIRO, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States has announced that the 56th session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers will be held in Libya on 14th and 15th September.

Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the League of Arab States, said a series of preparatory meetings will begin on 12th July at the General Secretariat headquarters ahead of the 56th ministerial session.

He added that the meetings will review the implementation of the decisions adopted at the 55th session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, held in Cairo in November 2025. Working groups will submit their recommendations to the Permanent Committee for Arab Media and the Executive Office for approval ahead of the forthcoming ministerial meeting.

Khattabi said the agenda includes an assessment of the implementation of the Arab Media Action Plan Abroad, a meeting of the Standing Expert Group on the Role of Arab Media in Combating Terrorism, and discussions on practical measures to support solidarity with the Palestinian people, promote the Palestinian narrative, preserve the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, foster a culture of peace and reject violence and discrimination, while highlighting the Arab world's civilisational achievements.

He added that the meetings will also include sessions of the Executive Programme Team for the Arab Media Map for Sustainable Development Goals and the 23rd session of the Permanent Committee for Electronic Media. Participants will discuss a draft Arab model law and an Arab legislative framework to regulate the work of influencers and digital content creators, in addition to examining a proposal to establish the Arab-Chinese Exchange Centre for Audiovisual Innovation.