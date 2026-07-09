UAE, Uzbekistan hold first round of consular consultations in Tashkent, establish joint Consular Committee

TASHKENT, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Uzbekistan held the first round of consular consultations in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, to discuss ways to strengthen consular cooperation, exchange expertise in areas of mutual interest, and enhance the quality of consular services provided to the citizens of both countries.

The UAE delegation was headed by Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Uzbek delegation was headed by Sherzod Batyrov, Head of the Consular and Legal Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

At the outset of the meeting, Faisal Eissa Lutfi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his wishes for the consultations to be successful and achieve their intended objectives.

He affirmed that UAE-Uzbekistan relations continue to witness sustained development and rapid growth across various fields, reflecting the shared commitment of the leaderships of both countries to advancing the bilateral partnership and broadening cooperation in areas of mutual priority, in a manner that serves shared interests, supports sustainable development, and delivers lasting prosperity for the two friendly peoples.

Faisal Eissa Lutfi further noted that the convening of the first round of consular consultations represents an important step toward strengthening institutional cooperation between the two sides and advancing mechanisms for coordination and cooperation in consular affairs. This will facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices and further enhance the services provided to the citizens of both countries.

He also expressed his aspiration for these consultations to continue on a regular basis, thereby contributing to the development of consular procedures and the enhancement of service quality through continued joint cooperation and constructive coordination.

For his part, Sherzod Batyrov commended the depth of the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the close coordination and strong partnership that characterise relations between the two countries at various levels.

He underscored the importance of expanding prospects for joint consular cooperation and strengthening coordination between the two sides in a manner that contributes to enhancing the consular services provided to the citizens of the two friendly countries.

Reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to institutionalising this cooperation, the consultations concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding establishing the UAE–Uzbekistan Joint Consular Committee.

The Committee will provide a platform for regular dialogue, the exchange of expertise and best practices, and coordination on matters of mutual interest, with the aim of enhancing the quality and efficiency of consular services provided to the citizens of both countries.