Abdulaziz bin Humaid receives guests of 'Gulf Council' in Ajman, affirms importance of investing in sporting talent

AJMAN, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, received a distinguished group of Gulf and Arab football stars attending the “Gulf Council” — held as part of the events of the ninth edition of the Gulf Academies Football Festival in Ajman.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that hosting a group of the most prominent Gulf and Arab football players as part of the Festival’s events reflects the Emirate of Ajman’s commitment to supporting sporting initiatives that contribute to talent development, the promotion of knowledge exchange, and the consolidation of a culture of professionalism amongst rising generations.

He noted that investing in sporting talent represents a fundamental pillar in building a more distinguished and sustainable future.

He added that the “Gulf Council” constitutes a dialogue platform that brings together accumulated sporting expertise and youthful ambitions, enabling the transfer of successful experiences and drawing on the careers of the game’s stars to develop the football ecosystem and enhance the role of academies in preparing a new generation of players capable of competing at various levels.

The “Gulf Council” forms part of the cultural and knowledge programme accompanying the Festival, which aims to enrich sporting content, strengthen communication between football legends and new generations, and consolidate the Festival’s standing as an integrated platform combining sporting competition with the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The gathering was attended by Sheikh Hamid bin Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, along with Gulf and Arab football stars: Badr Haji, former Kuwait national team player; Hamoud Sultan, former Bahrain national team goalkeeper; Nour Sabri, former Iraq national team goalkeeper; and Mohsen Mosbeh, former UAE national team goalkeeper. Also in attendance were Hassan Abdulaziz, content creator; Omar Al Jasmi from Dubai Sports Channel; Abdulaziz Abdullah, General Supervisor of the Festival; and Nasser Al Zari, former Youth Stages Supervisor at Ajman Club.

The gathering addressed the role of sports academies in talent discovery and player development, the future of football in the region, and the nurturing of talent across youth age groups as the fundamental pillar of the game’s advancement.

The Council’s guests affirmed the importance of transferring expertise to young people — supporting the journey of Gulf football development and keeping pace with the aspirations of federations, clubs, and academies towards preparing generations capable of competing at both regional and international levels.

The Gulf Academies Football Festival continues its events in the Emirate of Ajman through a comprehensive programme combining sporting competitions with cultural and specialised events — reinforcing the Emirate’s standing as a leading regional sporting destination, supporting the exchange of expertise amongst Gulf academies, and contributing to the development of the football talent discovery and nurturing ecosystem.