Arab Parliament condemns Iranian attacks on Jordan

CAIRO, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has condemned the Iranian attacks that violated the airspace of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, describing them as a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region and endangers the safety of civilians and air navigation.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with Jordan and its support for the measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its national security and sovereignty.

He called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to intervene immediately to halt these violations, uphold international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and spare the region further tension.