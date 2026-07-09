Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority Chairman, Director of Office of Presidential Court Chairman inspect Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026 in Al Wathba

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and Humaid Saeed Amer Hamad Al Neyadi, the Director of the Office of the Presidential Court Chairman, visited Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026 in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, to review the progress of the event, its educational programmes, interactive workshops, and facilities, and to assess the readiness of the festival’s various activities and services.

During the visit, the two officials received a briefing from the organising committee on the festival’s objectives, key themes and diverse educational, training and entertainment programmes, all designed to make the most of the summer break by developing students’ skills, encouraging creativity and innovation, and strengthening national identity and authentic Emirati values through an integrated learning environment that combines knowledge with hands on experience.

The tour included visits to a number of specialised workshops and interactive programmes covering artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, creative media, sports, public health, heritage, as well as arts and crafts workshops and community initiatives.

They were also briefed on the implementation of the educational and training programmes and their role in developing participants’ skills and nurturing their talents.

The officials also reviewed the programmes presented by participating entities, which include future skills development, digital innovation, programming, drone assembly, operation and programming, artificial intelligence, media and content creation, Emirati heritage workshops, national identity programmes, public health, sports, and community safety initiatives. These programmes reflect the integrated role of national institutions in preparing a generation equipped with knowledge and skills while remaining proud of its national values and rich heritage.

Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said that Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival serves as a strategic national platform for reinforcing authentic Emirati values and strengthening the connection between younger generations and their rich cultural heritage, while equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed for the future.

He added that the festival successfully delivers a balanced model that combines innovation and modernity with the preservation of national identity and heritage, reflecting the UAE’s ambitious vision of raising generations that are proud of their roots, open to future opportunities, and well prepared to contribute to the country’s sustainable development journey.

For his part, Humaid Saeed Amer Hamad Al Neyadi, Director of the Office of the Presidential Court Chairman, said that Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026 embodies the wise vision of the UAE leadership in making investment in people, the foundation of development and future building, particularly through empowering children and young people and guiding their potential towards excellence and leadership.

The festival brings together more than 30 national, academic, security, sports and community organisations, delivering over 3,000 workshops and specialised programmes as part of a comprehensive summer experience that combines education, entertainment, sports and culture within fully covered, air conditioned venues that meet the highest standards of quality and safety.