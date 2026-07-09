ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, received Helen McEntee, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Minister for Defence of Ireland, in Abu Dhabi, during the Irish Minister's first tour of the Arab Gulf region since assuming office, with the aim of further enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries and discussing areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined the steady growth of relations between the UAE and Ireland, spanning more than 50 years, and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across a range of fields, including trade and investment, renewable energy, and financial services.

They also highlighted the strength of people-to-people ties between the two countries, noting that the UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities, including a vibrant Irish community of more than 14,000 people.

In light of Ireland's assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the second half of 2026, the two sides noted that the Presidency presents an opportunity to further strengthen ties between the UAE and the European Union in support of shared goals of stability, development, and prosperity, and underscored the importance of bringing the negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the European Union to a successful conclusion.

On the economic front, the two sides reviewed the growth in bilateral non-oil trade, which reached US$1.2 billion in 2024, up from US$694 million in 2019, and welcomed the establishment of the UAE–Ireland Joint Economic Committee, whose inaugural meeting was held in Abu Dhabi in December 2025, as a platform to expand trade and investment and to enhance private-sector engagement between the two countries.

The two sides discussed the latest regional developments, including the situation in the Arab Gulf and the security of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. They welcomed the constructive role of Ireland and the European Union in supporting regional stability.

McEntee underscored the importance of maintaining regional stability and ensuring the security of navigation in international waterways.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with members of the Irish Minister’s accompanying delegation and representatives of the Embassy of Ireland in the UAE.