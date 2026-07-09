Digital Dubai, Emirates Group enhance collaboration to leverage digital platforms, services

DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the efforts to strengthen Dubai's digital readiness, Digital Dubai and the Emirates Group have signed a collaboration Agreement that enables the Group to benefit from the digital services ecosystem and platforms developed by Digital Dubai.

The agreement will enhance the Group’s employees experience, improve operational efficiency, strengthen digital readiness, and promote the exchange of expertise and best practices.

The agreement was signed by Matar Saeed Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of Digital Dubai Government Establishment and Amira Al Awadhi, Senior Vice President Human Resources– Operations and Systems at Emirates, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai.

The agreement covers access to digital services, digital enablement platforms, and data and statistics services, enhancing systems integration and data exchange, expanding the use of shared digital platforms, and creating a more connected and agile digital environment.

Matar Saeed Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said, "This agreement reflects Dubai's vision of building an integrated digital ecosystem founded on the strategic collaboration between the government and private sectors and driven by the belief that accelerating digital transformation and delivering sustainable impact requires bringing together shared expertise, capabilities, and digital assets, while creating partnership models that generate lasting value for all stakeholders.

"Through this partnership, Digital Dubai is extending the adoption of its advanced digital platforms, products, and capabilities to support the Emirates Group in enhancing services, improving operational efficiency, and accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies, particularly AI.“

He added, “The agreement exemplifies a model of integration that delivers mutual benefit while expanding the adoption of shared digital platforms, enhancing their ability to evolve continuously and respond to the changing needs of different sectors across the emirate. This approach reinforces Dubai's commitment to building a competitive digital economy and fostering an innovation-enabling environment, further strengthening its position as a leading global hub for digital transformation and the digital economy."

Oliver Grohmann, Emirates Group’s Executive Vice President Human Resources, said, “We are proud to partner with Digital Dubai on this initiative, which aims to enhance the Emirates Group employee experience by accelerating processes, enabling real-time data processing, and removing friction for our workforce so that they can focus on the things that matter.

"The aim of our partnership extends well beyond convenience and efficiency. Dubai is building integrated digital foundations meant to improve how people live and how businesses operate. We’re pleased to contribute to a more connected future, not only for our own workforce, but for the city and the institutions that call it home."

The agreement establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration in leveraging the digital ecosystem developed by Digital Dubai including high-performance service levels, advanced support and response mechanisms and robust information security standards in line with international best practices.

The agreement also aligns with Dubai's vision of expanding the adoption of shared government platforms and strengthening integration across entities, supporting the development of a more connected and sustainable digital ecosystem while enhancing the competitiveness of the emirate's digital economy.