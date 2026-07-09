CDA, UAEV partner to enhance EV charging sations in Dubai

DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has entered into a strategic agreement with UAEV - Emarat EV Charging Stations Company, which operates as the country's first fully government-owned electric vehicle charging network.

Under the partnership, EV charging stations will be installed at multiple CDA locations, including Majlis, Councils, and Wedding Halls. The initiative aims to make sustainable transport more accessible for residents and visitors.

The agreement formalises a shared commitment to advancing sustainable mobility and highlights UAEV's role as the government-backed national Charge Point Operator (CPO).

The CDA noted that the project supports the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategy by integrating green infrastructure into community-focused facilities.

The first phase has already activated EV charging stations at Al Rashidiya Majlis, Al Barsha Majlis, and Nad Al Sheba Majlis. During 2026, the rollout will continue with charging stations at Al Khawaneej Majlis, Al Warqa Majlis, and Al Barsha Wedding Hall.

The second phase, scheduled for 2027, will extend the network to Al Twar Wedding Hall, Al Awir Majlis, and Hatta Majlis, according to the CDA.

Sheikha Al Jarman, the CEO of the Social Development Sector, commented that the initiative reflects the CDA's direction toward delivering integrated community services aligned with environmental sustainability priorities.

She added that positioning community facilities as platforms supports the transition to a green economy and that providing EV charging stations near residents facilitates the adoption of sustainable transport options.

UAEV Acting Chief Executive Ali Al Darwish indicated that the partnership marks an important milestone in making EV charging services more accessible and convenient. He noted that charging stations have already been deployed at several key locations, including Al Barsha, Nad Al Sheba, and Al Khawaneej, with additional sites under development as part of plans to expand the network's geographical reach.