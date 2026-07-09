Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments by phone with several foreign ministers of brotherly and friendly nations

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments during a series of telephone calls with the foreign ministers of several brotherly and friendly countries.

H.H. held phone conversations with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait; Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman; Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain; and the Yvette Cooper, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

The calls focused on the current situation in the Middle East and the ongoing efforts to achieve stability and lasting peace across the region in a way that promotes the well-being and prosperity of its peoples.

During his phone conversations with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, H.H. strongly condemned the renewed Iranian attacks targeting the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain with missiles and drones.

H.H. reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates' full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability. He stressed that the security of Kuwait and Bahrain is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf Arab states.

The telephone discussions also covered a number of other issues and topics of mutual interest.