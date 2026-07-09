Dubai Racing Club partners with York Racecourse to strengthen international road to Dubai World Cup

DUBAI, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Racing Club has announced a new international partnership with York Racecourse that will further strengthen the pathway for Europe’s leading middle-distance horses to compete at Meydan Racecourse during the Dubai Racing Carnival.

Under the agreement, the winner of the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes, one of Britain’s most prestigious races for three-year-olds held during York’s renowned Ebor Festival, will receive an automatic entry into the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold on Emirates Super Saturday at Meydan Racecourse on 27 February 2027, together with international shipping freight provided by Dubai Racing Club.

First run in 1950, the Great Voltigeur Stakes has long been recognised as a key stepping stone for elite middle-distance performers and boasts an honour roll featuring many of the sport’s most celebrated horses.

The Dubai City of Gold has similarly established itself as one of the world’s premier trials for the US$6 million Group 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic, one of the flagship races on Dubai World Cup night. Last season’s Dubai City of Gold was won by Godolphin’s exceptional Rebel’s Romance, the nine-time Group 1 winner whose international success has made him one of the most accomplished racehorses of his generation.

The connection between the two races is already well established, with Postponed (2016) and Old Persian (2019) both completing the Great Voltigeur–Dubai City of Gold double before going on to compete successfully on the international stage.

Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Racing Club, said:“The Dubai Racing Carnival continues to strengthen its position as a truly international racing programme, and partnerships such as this create meaningful opportunities for the world’s best horses to compete on the global stage.”

“York Racecourse is one of Britain’s most iconic sporting venues, and the Great Voltigeur has consistently produced horses of the highest calibre. By creating a direct pathway from York to Meydan, we are providing connections with another opportunity to compete internationally while enhancing the quality and competitiveness of the Dubai City of Gold.”

“We are delighted to partner with William Derby and his team, and we look forward to welcoming this year’s Great Voltigeur winner to Meydan as they continue their journey towards the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic and Dubai World Cup night.”

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course at York Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to establish this partnership with Dubai Racing Club. The Great Voltigeur Stakes has long been recognised as one of Europe’s leading trials for middle-distance horses, and this exciting initiative provides winning connections with a valuable opportunity to extend their campaign onto the international stage at Meydan.”

The partnership forms part of Dubai Racing Club’s continued strategy to strengthen international racing connections and attract the world’s leading horses to compete throughout the Dubai Racing Carnival and on Dubai World Cup night.