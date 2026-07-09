UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Kevin Vermaerke produces strong second-place finish at Tour of Austria

VIENNA, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- On the first stage of the Tour of Austria, Kevin Vermaerke produced a battling display to take second place for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. The American rider began the race in fine form, and put those legs to good use by being among an elite group of riders which battled it out for the stage victory in Gamlitz.

Crossing the line just 11 seconds down on the stage winner, Gregor Mühlberger (Austria), Vermaerke is well placed in second overall. If it wasn’t for a superb solo display from the Austrian, it could have been even more for the man from UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

Earlier in the day, a large breakaway had gone up the road from the start in Graz. Thanks to this assortment of riders, UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Netcompany Ineos had to work hard in unison to bring their advantage under control before setting up their leaders to contend for the day’s honours.

As Vermaerke tracked the important moves, the race split apart inside the final 30km, with the battle well and truly on. Ultimately, the decisive move came from Mühlberger with a little over 11km to ride, and as his competitors hesitated, the Austrian made it count on home roads.

Vermaerke, meanwhile, soldiered on to try to make the catch. By the finish, only 11 seconds separated the American from a chance at victory, but he could be pleased with his and his team’s efforts on the day. Their pursuit of a stage win will rumble on into Thursday and beyond, with plenty of opportunities to leave their mark.

Vermaerke said: “It was a big, punchy stage to start the race. We knew the last 30km would be pretty key, and in the end the breakaway had a pretty big gap in the last 50km. Our guys did a really good job of closing it in the last 50km, with the help of Ineos – nobody else wanted to contribute.

“It was a really strong ride from us. In the last part, I just followed the moves and tried to be present, and I found myself with pretty good timing. I hesitated a bit when Mühlberger went, and in hindsight, I should have gone with him. But in the end, I won the sprint for second, and we’ll look forward to the next days to try and do one better!”