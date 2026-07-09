FIA Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life programme launches to advance road safety in MENA

CAIRO, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has introduced a major initiative to advance road safety in the Middle East and North Africa.

The FIA Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life programme aims to support FIA Member Clubs and government authorities with training, mentorship, and evidence-based actions to improve road safety for everyone.

It was launched at an FIA Region I MENA Mobility Council seminar in Cairo on Wednesday attended by 17 FIA Member Clubs from 15 countries. The event introduced the current road safety outlook in the MENA region, the UN Vision for Road Safety, and the Safe System Approach, while inviting Clubs to share knowledge and takeaways from their own initiatives.

President of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The launch of the FIA Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life programme for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa showcases the commitment of our FIA community to advancing road safety across the region at scale, bringing together 17 Member Clubs at this inaugural seminar in Cairo.

“At the FIA, we are committed to supporting our members in their delivery of life saving initiatives, and through this programme we’re giving them and government authorities the tools and support to create safer roads for everyone.”

Road traffic crashes remain a leading cause of death worldwide, with the burden falling disproportionately on low- and middle-income countries. And according to the World Health Organisation, countries across the MENA region continue to face significant and persistent road safety challenges.

An FIA University initiative, the FIA Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life programme will be delivered through in-person sessions and online learning, with guidance from international experts helping FIA Member Clubs and government authorities to develop road safety projects that drive meaningful change for everyone.

Developed by the FIA, in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and with the support of the FIA Foundation, the start of the programme across the MENA region highlights the commitment of FIA Member Clubs to taking a leading role in the development of concrete and relevant initiatives aiming to save lives on the road.

The launch of the Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life programme in the MENA region comes ahead of the Graduation Ceremony for 17 FIA Members from Asia-Pacific (FIA Region II) at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, following their successful completion of the programme.

FIA MENA President Essa Hamza Al Failakawi said: “Member Clubs across our region face unique road safety challenges, and by bringing them together to collaborate and share expertise, we can help them find the solutions they need.

"Launching the Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life programme across the Middle East and North Africa is the crucial first step in turning the local knowledge of Member Clubs into meaningful action.”

Director of UNITAR’s Division for People and Social Development, Alex Mejía said: “Effective road safety policies only work when organisations work together towards a common goal. Through this programme, participants gain the practical tools and insights to make a difference on the ground.

"We’re proud to partner with the FIA as we work together to make roads safer for everyone across the Middle East and North Africa.”