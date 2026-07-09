GCC, WIPO sign intellectual property agreement

RIYADH, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi and World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang signed

a cooperation agreement to support and develop Gulf expertise in intellectual property, KUNA reported.

The GCC Secretariat said the agreement, signed in Geneva on Wednesday, aims to strengthen the Intellectual Property Training Center of the GCC Patent Office through

specialized training programs and knowledge exchange.

The agreement seeks to enhance intellectual property systems across GCC countries and support innovation and creativity in line with global developments.

Following the signing, the two sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation and reviewed joint initiatives to enhance collaboration with relevant international organizations and benefit from their expertise.