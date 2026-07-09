Arab League condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

CAIRO, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, which also affected Jordan, stressing that they constitute a violation of the sovereignty of Arab states and of international law.

In a statement issued today, the Arab League warned that the continued Iranian escalation threatens regional security and stability. It called on the international community to take action to halt the escalation and return to the path of negotiations.

The Arab League also reaffirmed its full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, and expressed its support for the measures they are taking to safeguard their security and sovereignty