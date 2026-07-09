GENEVA, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The industries attracting the world's capital are changing fast. International investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, semiconductors, critical minerals and energy-transition technologies and services has surged over the past five years, becoming one of the clearest signs of how global production is being reshaped.

According to the World Investment Report 2026 by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), strategic sectors accounted for 44% of global greenfield investment in 2025, up from 16% in 2020. The value of announced projects in these sectors rose from $109 billion to $576 billion over the same period.

The report identifies five strategic sectors: AI infrastructure and related technologies; advanced and sensitive technologies; critical minerals; energy-transition technologies and services; and semiconductors. This matters because these industries are likely to shape where future growth, technology and industrial capacity are located. But the boom is not spreading evenly.

The investment surge is being driven by a small group of sectors with growing economic and strategic importance.

AI infrastructure and related technologies are the largest segment, supported by investment in data centres, cloud infrastructure and the digital backbone needed for AI deployment. Semiconductors are the fastest-growing segment, expanding by an average of 54% annually between 2020 and 2025. The wider boom reflects the strategic importance of chips, demand for critical minerals and policy support for technologies seen as essential to future competitiveness.

The geography of the boom differs by sector. The United States dominates outward investment in AI and advanced technologies, while Europe has emerged as the main recipient location. In critical minerals, China plays a leading role both as an investor and across downstream supply chains.

These patterns show how investment is increasingly shaped by technology, market size, industrial policy and access to critical inputs.

To compete, countries will need realistic priorities, bankable projects, reliable energy and digital infrastructure, stronger workforce skills, supplier upgrading, standards compliance and regional markets that make investment propositions more viable.

International cooperation, including risk-sharing platforms and investment partnerships, can help countries compete without trying to match the fiscal firepower of major economies.