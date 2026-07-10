Belgium records 1,747 heat-related excess deaths

BRUSSELS, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The heatwave that swept Belgium in late June caused 1,747 excess deaths, the highest toll recorded during a heatwave in the country since data collection began in 2000.

Preliminary figures published last week showed that 1,222 people had died during the heatwave between 18th and 29th June.

Belgium’s national public health institute Sciensano said in a statement that 1,747 excess deaths were recorded between 18th June and 1st July compared with the expected number, representing a 47.8 percent increase in mortality.

Sciensano said the exceptionally deadly impact of the heatwave was attributed to a combination of three major health-related factors: its duration, the intensity of the temperatures and ozone concentrations, all of which reached very high levels during the episode.

Belgium is expected to experience another heatwave in the coming days, with maximum temperatures forecast to exceed 30°C for five consecutive days starting tomorrow.