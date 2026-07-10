UAE, Malaysia discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation with Datuk Jonathan bin Yasin, Chairman of the Special Select Committee on Security in the Malaysian Parliament, during their meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting, attended by Dr. Mubarak Saeed AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, explored mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the two parliaments, as well as ways to enhance collaboration and exchange parliamentary and legislative expertise in areas of mutual priority.

The meeting also addressed developments in Asia and a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, reaffirming that the strategic bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia provide a strong foundation for enhancing parliamentary cooperation in support of security and stability.

The two sides underscored the need to strengthen joint parliamentary action in light of the rapidly changing global landscape and to enhance the role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting national and international efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, counter hate speech, and promote moderation and dialogue.