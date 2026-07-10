'TRENDS Global', 'Milton Friedman' Institute sign MoU to enhance research cooperation

ROMA, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, an affiliate of the TRENDS Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation agreement with the Italian "Milton Friedman" Institute. The signing took place on the sidelines of a high-level scientific symposium organised by "TRENDS" in cooperation with the Institute, in the Italian capital, Rome.

The MoU aims to enhance research cooperation between both sides and launch joint initiatives in the fields of strategic studies, combating extremist ideology, promoting intellectual dialogue, and supporting the production of knowledge based on rigorous scientific research to serve decision-makers and anchor the values of moderation and tolerance.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, Chairman of the TRENDS Group, and Alessandro Bertoldi, Executive Director of the "Milton Friedman" Institute, alongside Awadh Al-Breiki, Director-General of "TRENDS Global," and Professor Dario Peirone, Director-General of the Institute.

The selection of the Italian Parliament to host the symposium and the signing ceremony reflects the international standing enjoyed by both parties' efforts in building cross-border knowledge partnerships. These efforts contribute to spreading the values of tolerance, enhancing strategic studies, and providing scientific and prospective readings of current issues.

In this context, lead researcher Al-Breiki emphasised that signing the MoU with the "Milton Friedman" Institute from within the Italian Parliament lends this partnership a significant strategic dimension. He pointed out that confronting contemporary intellectual challenges—foremost among which are extremist discourses—requires international cooperation based on scientific research and institutional partnerships. He expressed his aspiration that this partnership would yield rigorous knowledge production that provides decision-makers with scientific insights, contributing to the support of stability and intellectual development at the international level.

The Italian side praised this step, which represents the launch of a new phase of cooperation and knowledge exchange between research institutions in the two countries. Bertoldi confirmed that this cooperation allows Italian institutions to benefit from specialised analytical tools that contribute to enriching public debate and supporting studies related to political Islam.