Police Chiefs Council reviews security reports, AI skills

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Federal Police Chiefs Council, chaired the council’s fourth meeting of 2026 at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

The meeting was attended by police chiefs, senior officers, and officials from the Ministry of Interior and Police General HQs.

The council reviewed a number of security reports, policy updates, and presentations covering national security and operational performance, as part of ongoing efforts to boost the efficiency of the security system and advance its strategic priorities.

Members also examined the road traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population for the first half of 2026 and reviewed the UAE Government’s Agentic Artificial Intelligence Project. The meeting further discussed a number of security policies and the mechanisms required to support their effective implementation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the General Directorate of Competency Development at the Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and G42, organised an introductory workshop titled “Agentic Artificial Intelligence Skills.”

The workshop aimed to enhance security leaders’ understanding of AI applications and equip them with the knowledge to apply these technologies to improve institutional performance and support the development of the security system.