UAE's Permanent Representative to ICAO elected as First Vice-President of ICAO Council

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has reinforced its leadership role within the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) following the election of Eng. Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, the UAE's Permanent Representative to ICAO, as First Vice-President of the ICAO Council.

The election, which coincides with the beginning of the new term of ICAO Council President Toshiyuki Onuma, reflects the continued confidence of ICAO Member States in the UAE's leadership, its national expertise, and its active contribution to advancing the work of the Organisation.

Eng. Saeed previously served as Vice-President of the ICAO Council during the previous term. His election as First Vice-President reaffirms Member States' confidence in the UAE's constructive role in supporting the Council's work, fostering dialogue and consensus among Member States, and contributing to the development of the international civil aviation sector.

As one of the Council's key leadership positions, the First Vice-President supports the Council President in overseeing the Council's work, chairs meetings when required, and contributes to the management of strategic issues requiring coordination among Member States, helping ensure the continuity and effectiveness of the Council's activities.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said the election reflects the UAE's distinguished standing within the international civil aviation community and the confidence it enjoys among ICAO Member States.

He added that the achievement also reflects the UAE's longstanding commitment to strengthening international cooperation, supporting multilateral action, and contributing to the development of a more efficient, sustainable and resilient global civil aviation sector, in line with the vision of the UAE's leadership to enhance the country's presence and influence across international organisations.

The election comes at a time when the ICAO Council is advancing a number of strategic priorities, including preparations for the Air Transport Conference and the Aviation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence Forum (AAAI), which will be hosted by the UAE under the auspices of ICAO and is regarded as one of the leading international events shaping the future of artificial intelligence in aviation.

These priorities, together with the continued development of the Organisation's institutional and regulatory frameworks, underscore the significance of the First Vice-President's role while reinforcing the UAE's contribution to supporting the Council's work and advancing ICAO's priorities in the period ahead.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, said the election builds on the UAE's influential role within ICAO and reflects the competence of Emirati professionals and their growing contribution to the Organisation's technical and strategic work.

He affirmed that the GCAA will continue working closely with international partners to enhance aviation safety, security and sustainability, while supporting initiatives that contribute to the continued development of the global civil aviation system.

Eng. Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi expressed his appreciation to ICAO Member States for the confidence they had placed in him, describing the election as both an honour and a responsibility. He reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the Council President and Member States to support the Council's work, promote consensus on priority issues, and contribute to achieving ICAO's strategic objectives and the continued advancement of international civil aviation.