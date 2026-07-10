Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Federal Republic of Nigeria

ABUJA, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in Abuja during his official visit to Nigeria.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Tinubu, along with their wishes for continued stability, progress, and prosperity for Nigeria and its people.

For his part, President Tinubu conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Nigeria and explored ways to further strengthen them, reflecting the significant potential of both countries, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, logistics, technology, and innovation.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Nigeria, a key partner in Africa, and exploring new opportunities for collaboration across priority sectors to advance the mutual interests of both countries.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and emphasised the importance of continued coordination and consultation to strengthen bilateral ties and promote development and stability.