DEWA wins two global governance awards from Cambridge IFA in UK

DUBAI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won two prestigious international awards from Cambridge IFA in the United Kingdom, reaffirming its global leadership in corporate governance and sustainability. DEWA received the Best Corporate Governance Framework Award 2026 and the Excellence in ESG and Sustainability Award 2026.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the two awards at Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters. Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence, Dr. Ali Mohammed Khalifa Al Muwaijei, Vice President of Governance and Compliance, and DEWA’s Governance and Compliance team attended the ceremony.

Al Tayer said, “In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, we adopt an integrated organisational framework across all our activities and operations that enhances efficiency, boosts productivity and fosters creativity and innovation. Effective governance practices have enabled DEWA to achieve globally competitive results, making it a benchmark for utilities worldwide."

He added, "Winning these prestigious international awards reflects our unwavering commitment to governance excellence, sustainability leadership and continuous innovation. We believe that good governance and sustainable business practices are fundamental to long-term success, strengthening stakeholder confidence and creating sustainable value. As we continue to explore new opportunities across the region, robust governance and sustainability frameworks remain key differentiators that reinforce investor confidence, enhance our global competitiveness and enable us to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Al Tayer noted that DEWA’s governance model is built on four core pillars: Trust, Accountability, Transparency, and Fair Practices. He added that these pillars form the foundation of a sustainable corporate culture that supports growth, innovation and excellence while strengthening stakeholder confidence.

Waleed bin Salman said, “DEWA is committed to implementing international best practices in governance through an integrated Corporate Governance framework that covers all its activities and operations. We are guided by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Guidelines on Corporate Governance, the World Bank’s governance guidance, as well as other internationally recognised standards. This achievement reflects DEWA’s holistic institutional approach to advancing sustainability, innovation and corporate responsibility across all its operations.”

Dr. Al Muwaijei said, “These awards reflect the maturity and effectiveness of DEWA’s integrated governance framework, which aligns with leading international standards and global best practices. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement, transparency and responsible leadership, DEWA has successfully embedded governance and sustainability principles into its strategic planning and day-to-day operations, supporting its institutional objectives and strengthening its long-term sustainable value.”

The Cambridge IFA awards mark another significant milestone in DEWA’s journey towards governance excellence and sustainability leadership. They further reinforce DEWA’s position as one of the world’s leading utility organisations and a trusted partner for investors, stakeholders and the communities it serves.