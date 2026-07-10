UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Ali Humoud Al-Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Ali Humoud Al-Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolences to the Kuwaiti Emir.