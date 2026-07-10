Ajyal programme reaches 34,000 to promote national identity

DUBAI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) has continued implementing the Ajyal programme in partnership with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Ministry of Education, as part of its efforts to nurture generations that are aware and firmly rooted in Islamic and national values.

In a statement issued today, the department said the programme benefited more than 34,000 participants during the 2025-2026 academic year through the delivery of more than 520 awareness lectures. The initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and strengthens integration between families and schools in raising future generations.

The programme achieved notable results during the 2025-2026 academic year through lectures delivered by a distinguished group of qualified preachers and specialist lecturers. Throughout 2026, it further expanded its community impact by delivering nearly 250 awareness lectures, benefiting more than 12,000 participants, reflecting the programme's sustainability and growing presence across educational and community institutions.

The programme also underwent a comprehensive enhancement of its awareness content by identifying topics most relevant to students and redesigning its awareness messages to address current issues and emerging challenges. The updated content focuses on strengthening national identity, Islamic values, belonging, social responsibility, intellectual security and positive behaviour.

Yahya Abdulaziz Qasim, Acting Head of the Religious Guidance Section and Supervisor of the Ajyal programme, said the initiative was launched in partnership with the KHDA and the Ministry of Education based on the department's belief that raising future generations is a shared responsibility in which schools, families and community institutions all play complementary roles.

He noted that the programme's content was significantly enhanced this year following an assessment of the topics most relevant to students, ensuring that its awareness messages remain relevant to their daily lives, address their needs and contribute to strengthening their awareness and value system.

He added that the department is continuing to develop the Ajyal programme for the upcoming academic year by adopting a more comprehensive range of topics and expanding field implementation, with the aim of increasing the number of beneficiaries and reaching a broader segment of students, parents and teachers.