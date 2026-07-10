RAK Department of Economic Developmet launches 'Promising Youngster' initiative

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED) will launch the sixth edition of the “Promising Youngster” initiative, scheduled to run from 13th July to 14th August 2026, to equip young Emiratis with entrepreneurship skills and practical business experience.

The programme targets Emiratis aged 14 to 17 and aims to prepare a new generation of entrepreneurs through a training programme combining classroom learning with hands-on experience.

The initiative consists of three main phases, beginning with the “Learning and Knowledge Week,” which includes a series of specialised, hands-on workshops covering brand identity design, project marketing, photography and content creation, financial management, and feasibility study preparation, in addition to a range of core entrepreneurial skills that support the development of ideas into viable business projects.

This is followed by the field training phase, where participants engage in practical experiences within several leading companies across the UAE, including Noon, Talabat, Network International, and Foodics, as well as the Pacman platform.

This phase provides participants with direct exposure to real work environments, enabling them to gain hands-on experience and learn best practices in e-commerce, financial technologies, payment solutions, restaurant management, and digital transformation.

The initiative concludes with the “Entrepreneurship Exhibition,” which will take place from 10th to 14th August 2026 at Al Manar Mall. Participants will showcase the business projects they have developed throughout the programme.

Aisha Obaid Al Ayyan, Director of the Business Support Department, said the initiative continued to identify and nurture entrepreneurial talent among Emirati youth by combining academic learning with practical application.

She added that the sixth edition expands partnerships with leading companies to provide participants with broader practical experience, supporting Ras Al Khaimah's vision of promoting entrepreneurship and empowering young national talent.

Al Ayyan said the initiative is one of the department's flagship programmes to encourage self-employment, innovation and entrepreneurship while supporting sustainable economic development and enhancing the emirate's competitiveness as a destination for business and investment.