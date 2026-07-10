Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Liwa University partner to boost workforce skills

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Liwa University have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in research and development, support innovation, nurture national talents and competencies, and boost workforce readiness to meet the evolving needs of the labour market, in support of Abu Dhabi’s priorities and economic and social development aspirations.

Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the ADDED, witnessed the signing of the MoU, which was signed by Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi DED, and Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Liwa University.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in knowledge exchange, applied research and closer links between academia and policymaking, while helping equip national talent with the skills needed for the future economy.

The two sides will collaborate on research covering economic and strategic priorities, including artificial intelligence and its impact on jobs, entrepreneurship, innovation, consumer protection, intellectual property rights and the role of small and medium-sized enterprises in economic development.

Al Mazrouei said the partnership supports ADDED's strategic objective of strengthening links between academic institutions and the labour market by combining academic excellence, scientific research and practical expertise to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and specialised skills that support Abu Dhabi's economic growth.

Al Dhaheri said the partnership will create new opportunities for joint educational and applied projects, as well as research initiatives aimed at enhancing economic performance and anticipating future challenges. He added that Liwa University's academic and research capabilities will help provide innovative solutions that support Abu Dhabi's economic development.

He added that the university offers 37 academic specialisations across various degrees, including master’s programmes. All these programmes are designed to meet the needs of the labor market in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and can be leveraged within the partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The agreement also provides for expert lectures and knowledge-sharing sessions for students on entrepreneurship, labour market trends, consumer protection and intellectual property, as well as structured internship programmes at ADDED lasting between eight weeks and six months.

The two sides will also organise workshops, public lectures, exhibitions and other academic and cultural events, while promoting innovation and patent registration and expanding access to university facilities and library services for ADDED employees.