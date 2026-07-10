Khalifa Fund launches ‘Prompt Engineering’ programme for Abu Dhabi Chamber members in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) has launched the second edition of the "Prompt Engineering" programme for members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in Al Ain. This is part of KFED’s continuous efforts to empower entrepreneurs with future skills and enhance their readiness to leverage AI technologies in developing projects.

The programme focuses on enabling participants to understand the latest AI trends and develop their skills in designing effective prompts, in addition to utilising AI tools in building innovative businesses using the ‘Lean AI Canvas’ methodology.

Offering an intensive, hands-on training experience, the programme is designed to empower entrepreneurs to develop startup ideas, validate their feasibility, and launch them using AI tools without requiring any prior coding experience. It has been built on the principle that ‘Prompt engineering is the new coding.’

The programme enables participants to develop a project prototype and prepare a go-to-market kit, which contributes to accelerating project development and transforming ideas into actionable business models.

The programme’s launch reflects KFED’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, equipping them with future skills, and preparing them to keep pace with rapid digital transformation, further enhancing their ability to build competitive projects that meet the requirements of the new economy.

The initiative also highlights the importance of strategic partnerships between national institutions in supporting innovative solutions, accelerating AI adoption, and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem. This aligns with the UAE’s vision of building a globally competitive, knowledge-based economy powered by advanced technologies while reinforcing its position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.