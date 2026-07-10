UAE National MMA Championship to begin on Saturday in Dubai

DUBAI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National MMA Championship 9 will kick off on Saturday at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai. Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the two-day event will feature more than 300 male and female athletes from across the UAE.

The championship reflects the federation's continued commitment to building a structured competitive pathway that supports the growth of mixed martial arts, expands participation, identifies emerging talent and prepares the next generation of athletes to represent the UAE at regional and international competitions.

This year's edition carries added technical significance as it forms part of the build-up to the IMMAF Youth World Championships, which will take place at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from 17th to 23rd August.

The championship will provide coaches and technical staff with an opportunity to assess athletes' performances, identify areas for improvement and fine-tune preparations ahead of the global event.

Saturday's programme will feature the Youth D (10-11), Youth C (12-13) and Youth B (14-15) divisions. Competition will continue on Sunday with the Youth A (16-17) and Adult (18+) categories.

Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, "The championship brings together athletes from clubs and academies across the UAE, giving our technical teams an important opportunity to assess performances across all age groups. With the IMMAF Youth World Championships approaching, the timing makes this event especially valuable as part of the athletes' preparation and motivates them to perform at their best."

Zayed Al Hammadi, an athlete from ADMA Academy competing in the Youth A division, said the championship is an important opportunity to test his readiness ahead of upcoming competitions.

"Competing against athletes from different clubs and with different fighting styles helps us improve and gain valuable experience," he said.

"I have prepared with full focus over the past few weeks, and I am looking forward to delivering a strong performance that reflects the work I have put into my training. Events like this build our confidence and help us identify the areas we still need to improve, especially when competing against such strong opponents."

The UAE National MMA Championship continues to strengthen its position as one of the country's leading athlete development platforms, providing a professional competitive environment that helps nurture talent, improve performance and support the continued growth of mixed martial arts in the UAE.