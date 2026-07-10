Burjeel Holdings lists inaugural $500 million Sukuk on London Stock Exchange

DUBAI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings on Friday celebrated the Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), marking the admission of its inaugural US$500 million Sukuk to trading on the International Securities Market.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the UAE Embassy in the UK; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings; alongside Burjeel Holdings’ leadership and representatives of the London Stock Exchange.

The market opening follows the successful completion of Burjeel Holdings’ inaugural Sukuk under its $1.5 billion Senior Unsecured Sukuk Programme, marking the group’s first entry into the international debt capital markets.

The transaction, which attracted strong participation from international and regional institutional investors, also represents the first Sukuk issued by a MENA healthcare provider since 2018.

The proceeds from the Sukuk will support refinancing existing debt and the group’s strategic priorities. As Burjeel continues to invest in advanced clinical care, research, medical education, digital transformation and AI-enabled healthcare innovation, this milestone supports its ambition to power the next generation of healthcare.

“Today’s ceremony marks an important chapter in Burjeel Holdings’ journey," Dr. Vayalil said. "It reflects how far we have come as an organisation and reinforces our commitment to building a healthcare platform that combines clinical excellence with long-term financial strength.

"As we continue to grow across the region, this milestone provides a stronger foundation to invest in our people, expand specialised healthcare services, and advance research, education and innovation for the benefit of the communities we serve.”

Burjeel Holdings’ inaugural Sukuk, issued under its $1.5 billion Sukuk Programme, attracted a $1.6 billion orderbook, representing 3.2 times oversubscription, with international investors accounting for 61 percent of the final allocation.

The Sukuk was assigned BB+ by S&P Global Ratings and Ba2 by Moody’s Ratings, reflecting confidence in the Group’s business fundamentals and long-term growth strategy.