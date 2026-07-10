General Women's Union launches 'Cyber Pulse Academy for Women and Family'

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Women's Union has launched the "Cyber Pulse Academy for Women and Family" during its participation in the proceedings of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS).

This initiative aims to enhance women’s global role in safeguarding the digital space, marking a step that strengthens the UAE's efforts to foster international cooperation in this vital field.

The launch of this global initiative comes in recognition of the escalating challenges in the virtual world and stems from women's societal responsibility as the primary pillar for ensuring the security and stability of families. Furthermore, it aims to build a solid digital immunity that begins within the family, equipping women with the knowledge that transforms them into a protective societal shield, safeguarding their children and surroundings from the dangers of the digital space.

The initiative builds on the "Cyber Pulse for Women and Family" programme, launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

This initiative was the fruit of a strategic and exceptional cooperation between the GWU and the Cybersecurity Council. T

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, said the academy reflects the belief that protecting society begins with strengthening family awareness. She said it would serve as an international platform to train women and expand global awareness of digital safety.

She added, "The academy represents an international platform for qualifying community cadres capable of transferring knowledge, in order to enhance the awareness of global women's social responsibility in the field of digital safety. This enables them to become active contributors to spreading the culture of safe internet use, thereby supporting the efforts of the UAE as an active international partner in building a safe and sustainable digital environment for the family."

Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, stated, "Digital risks are evolving rapidly, and they cannot be confronted through technological tools alone, but rather through an aware individual who knows how to protect themselves, their family, and their surroundings.

"Through this academy, we are establishing a knowledge and training path that contributes to raising the cyber readiness level within the family and supports the role of women in spreading a responsible digital culture that transcends geographical borders."

Salooma Al-Breiki, Project Manager of the "Cyber Pulse for Women and Family" at the GWU, explained that the academy was designed to empower women to exercise their societal role with confidence and competence, through a training model that combines awareness with practical application.

"We were keen to design flexible training tracks that meet the needs of countries wishing to join the initiative, with the goal of building an international network of specialised trainers dedicated to spreading awareness," she added.

The academy serves as a global platform for countries wishing to join the international network, where registration requests are received through official nominations from member states to ensure the recruitment of cadres capable of bearing societal responsibility and creating a sustainable positive impact.

The academy offers 13 training and awareness pillars covering the most prominent issues of cybersecurity and digital safety.

The academy was announced during the Leadership Dialogue session titled “Cyber Trust: Strengthening Security in the Digital Age,”during the participation of Eng. Ghaliya Ali Al Menhali, Head of Strategic and Development Affairs at the GWU, in the presence of a number of ministers, senior officials, international leaders, and global experts.

Through this initiative, the GWU reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the role of women in safeguarding families and communities within the digital space, while preparing a generation of informed and capable professionals equipped to fulfill their societal responsibilities.