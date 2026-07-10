MENA Golf Tour secures DP World Tour Qualifying School exemptions for leading players

DUBAI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The MENA Golf Tour has confirmed that its leading players will earn exemptions into the Second Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in 2026, in a move that significantly strengthens the Tour's standing as a route to the upper reaches of the professional game.

The exemption takes the leading three players in the MENA Golf Tour's final 2025/26 Rankings, to a limit of 10th place and not otherwise eligible, straight into the Second Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School, bypassing the First Stage entirely.

For the players involved, it is a tangible reward for a season's work and a clear shortcut towards a card on one of the world's leading tours.

To take up a place, players must have applied to enter the First Stage by the designated entry deadline. Players already exempt by other means will not count towards the three places, with the exemption passing to the next eligible player in the final standings.

The benefit could reach well beyond those three. With several members likely to hold other exemptions by the time the DP World Tour Qualifying School begins, a strong group of MENA Golf Tour players could find themselves competing at the Second Stage, a notable show of strength for a circuit that continues to push its members towards the highest level.

Entries for the DP World Tour Qualifying School will open in the coming weeks.

Keith Waters, Chairman and Commissioner of the MENA Golf Tour, said, "This is a significant moment for the MENA Golf Tour and a real reward for the players who have performed week in, week out across our season. Earning a place at the Second Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School puts our leading players one step closer to where they want to be.

"The Middle East is our home, and it always will be, but this Tour was built to give emerging players from anywhere a genuine pathway to the top of the game. This is another building block in that pathway and a clear marker of our ambition."