UAE highlights technology, AI as key enablers of global security at UN Police Chiefs Summit

NEW YORK, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, took part in the security session of the UNCOPS 2026 Police Chiefs Summit in New York, where it highlighted the country’s commitment to harnessing advanced technology and artificial intelligence to strengthen security, protect communities, and deepen international cooperation.

The ministry noted that this approach reflects the UAE leadership’s vision of placing innovation at the centre of government action to support security at both the national and global levels.

During its address, the ministry outlined its ongoing efforts to implement proactive initiatives aimed at tracking offenders and protecting victims in response to the increasing misuse of digital technologies by transnational criminal networks.

The ministry also stressed the UAE’s continued support for the UN policing efforts through the responsible use of modern technologies. It noted that these technologies help build trust between peacekeeping personnel and local communities while identifying operational requirements that can be addressed through artificial intelligence applications to strengthen local policing capabilities during post-conflict recovery.

Concluding its address, the ministry indicated that lasting peace depends on stronger international cooperation, the effective use of emerging technologies, and closer global partnerships. It emphasised that innovation should serve as a key pillar in advancing justice, peace, and human security for present and future generations.