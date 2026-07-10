Aldar unveils Yas Point waterfront destination valued at AED6 billion

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar today unveiled Yas Point, the next landmark waterfront destination for Yas Island.

Set on the northern side of Yas, the development marks a new chapter in the evolution of one of the world's leading entertainment and lifestyle destinations.

With a gross development value of AED6 billion, Yas Point is a fully integrated waterfront destination on the north of Yas Island, comprising a five-star resort hotel, branded residences, an international school, retail, dining, and leisure, all set within a beachfront community connected to Yas Island's wider lifestyle and entertainment offering. Once complete, Yas Point will become home to 5,000 residents.

Located on the doorstep of Yas Island’s globally renowned attractions, Yas Point will transform one of the island’s most prominent coastal sites into a connected destination where people can live, visit, gather, and explore. Designed as a place to experience as much as to call home, Yas Point will welcome residents and visitors alike with a lively waterfront, public spaces, and year-round experiences.

Spanning approximately 600,000 sqm, the Yas Point masterplan will feature 1,600 residences and is designed to encourage movement and discovery through a walkable masterplan with park connections and waterfront pathways.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said, “The world's greatest destinations never stand still; they continue to evolve to remain globally relevant and create new reasons for people to visit, live, and connect. Yas Point reflects that ambition, introducing a vibrant waterfront destination that expands how people experience Yas Island and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for lifestyle, tourism, and investment.”