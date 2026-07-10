Dubai Sports Council, UAE Basketball Association host workshop to drive sport’s development

DUBAI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A joint workshop organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and the UAE Basketball Association (UAEBA) recently reviewed the regulatory frameworks for basketball practitioners, ensuring streamlined procedures for coaches, players, academies, and teams participating in tournaments across the sporting season.

Held at the UAE National Olympic Committee headquarters in Dubai, the session featured key leadership, including Abdul Latif Nasser Al Fardan, President of the UAEBA, and Ali Al Mutawa, DSC Board Member and Chairman of the DSC’s Basketball Development Committee. Also in attendance were Salem Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAEBA; Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of the Sports Talent Development Department at DSC; alongside specialists and representatives from officially certified basketball academies across the emirate.

Abdul Latif Nasser Al Fardan expressed his appreciation for the ongoing collaboration with the DSC to develop the basketball sector in Dubai. He emphasised the importance of engaging with certified academies to unify efforts, elevate the level of competition, and cement the sport’s role in society while providing optimal conditions for players to thrive.

Highlighting the rapid expansion of the sector, Ali Al Mutawa pointed to the successful establishment of Dubai’s first world-class private basketball franchise, which currently competes against top-tier teams in prominent European leagues. Al Mutawa noted that Dubai is now home to 77 officially certified basketball academies.

The workshop detailed crucial operational guidelines to ensure the sport's professional governance. Registration mechanisms and regulations for players and coaches, approved by the UAEBA, were presented in strict alignment with International Basketball Federation (FIBA) rules.

Attendees were briefed on the legal aspects of certifying coaches during official periods, as well as the protocols for organising events and competitions for age groups ranging from 6 to 19 years old.

The DSC and UAEBA reaffirmed their commitment to providing a secure and regulated environment. By implementing precise governance, the organisations aim to protect participants' rights, ensure safety during competitive and community events, and position sports as a viable economic and societal investment.

The session concluded with an open dialogue, allowing academy representatives to clarify legalities surrounding registration systems, event licensing, and governance requirements designed to attract and nurture sporting talent from diverse backgrounds and age groups.